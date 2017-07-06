Bucks Sign Former Wisconsin Standout Bronson Koenig to Two-Way Contract

MILWAUKEE (July 6, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed undrafted rookie Bronson Koenig from the University of Wisconsin to a Two-Way contract. Additionally, the Bucks have signed undrafted rookie JeQuan Lewis from Virginia Commonwealth University to a free agent contract. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed in accordance with team policy.

Koenig played four years at the University of Wisconsin, appearing in 148 games (94 starts), while making the Final Four twice (2014, 2015) and the National Championship game in 2015. As a senior, he played 36 games (35 starts), led the Badgers in scoring (14.5 ppg) and made a single-season, school record 103 3-pointers. He finished his collegiate career with the school record for 3-pointers made (270). A La Crosse, Wis., native, Koenig earned All-Big Ten Second Team and the Big Ten All-Tournament Team accolades following his senior campaign.

NBA rules permit teams to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and at the conclusion of his season.

Lewis averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 35 games (all starts) as a senior at VCU and earned All-Atlantic 10 First Team and All-Atlantic 10 Tournament Team honors. A 6-0 guard, he is the only player in VCU annals to record 1,400 points, 500 assists and 200 steals during his career. He ranks fifth in program history in steals (203) and sixth in assists (503).

Koenig and Lewis are both set to compete for the Bucks entry in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Bronson Koenig Reacts to Signing Contract