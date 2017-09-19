Bucks Sign Brandon Rush

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard/forward Brandon Rush to a training camp contract.

Rush, 32, appeared in 47 games (33 starts) last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Rush was the 13th overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He sports career averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 481 games (163 starts) with Indiana, Golden State, Utah and Minnesota. Rush won an NBA Championship with Golden State in 2015.