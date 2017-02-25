Bucks Sign Axel Toupane to a 10-Day Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Axel Toupane (tu-PON) to a 10-day contract, General Manager John Hammond announced today.

Toupane, 24, has appeared in 28 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA D-League this season and has posted averages of 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.

A native of France, Toupane also played with Raptors 905 for 32 games during the 2015-16 season and averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists before signing a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets on March 3, 2016. He signed a second 10-day contract with the Nuggets on March 14 and then signed a multi-year contract on March 25. Toupane played in 21 games with Denver and averaged 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. He was waived by the Nuggets on Oct. 15.

Toupane played professionally for Strasbourg IG of the French Pro National Basketball League A from 2011 to 2015. He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Toupane will wear uniform number 6. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 15 players.