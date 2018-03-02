Bucks Request Waivers on Sean Kilpatrick

MILWAUKEE (March 1, 2018) – The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard Sean Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick was signed to a Two-Way contract with the Bucks on Dec. 18. On Jan. 7, Kilpatrick’s contract was converted to a standard NBA contract. Appearing in 23 games for Milwaukee, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game.

Kilpatrick began the season with Brooklyn and played in 16 games for the Nets, averaging 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest. He was waived by Brooklyn on Dec. 7.

The Bucks roster now stands at 16 players.