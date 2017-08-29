Bucks To Host Boston Celtics For “Return To The MECCA” Game On OCT. 26

MILWAUKEE (August 29, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, on Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. The “Return to the MECCA” game is part of the Bucks’ celebration of their 50thAnniversary season and will be broadcast on TNT. “The Original Buck” Jon McGlocklin was joined by Bucks forward Jabari Parker and Bucks President Peter Feigin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena today where the announcement was made along with the unveiling of the Bucks’ Classic Edition uniform.

The Bucks’ Classic Edition uniform will make its season debut for the “Return to the MECCA” matchup against the Celtics. The uniform is Nike’s modern take on the original Bucks uniform from 1968 and will be worn on select dates throughout the 2017-18 season. View photos of the Classic Edition uniform.

The Bucks called the MECCA home from their inaugural season in 1968 until 1988, and played the Celtics 48 times during the regular season at the MECCA, going 30-18 in those games. Milwaukee compiled a 582-209 home record in 20 seasons at the approximately 11,000-seat MECCA and made 16 playoff appearances, won 12 division championships and two conference titles. In just their third season, the Bucks compiled a 34-2 record at the MECCA and went on to win the 1971 NBA Championship. “Return to the MECCA” will be the first time the Bucks have hosted a regular season home game off-site in Wisconsin since they played three regular season home games in Madison during the 1974-75 season.

The only way to guarantee a seat to this historic game is through the purchase of a Bucks season ticket plan. A full season MVP ticket package guarantees the best seats available for the “Return to the MECCA” game, and gives members full access to season ticket benefits and the opportunity to select seats in the new arena now.

The Bucks have also launched a special 50th Anniversary Superpass for the 2017-18 season, which is a digital ticket pass guaranteeing access to all 2017-18 Bucks regular season home games, including the “Return to the MECCA” game against the Celtics, all for just $500. For more information, or to sign up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, fans can visitwww.bucks.com/superpass.