Bucks Experience Returns to Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (June 27, 2017)– The Milwaukee Bucks will once again be attending “The World’s Largest Music Festival”, as the team is set to bring its game night experience to Henry Maier Festival Park during the 50th Year of Summerfest. Current Bucks players John Henson, Gary Payton II and D.J. Wilson will be joined by Bucks legends Vin Baker, Bob Dandridge and Marques Johnson and the entire Bucks Entertainment Network at the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone during the 11-day festival.

The players will take part in a one-hour Bucks Basketball Experience show that will also feature mascot Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, the Rim Rockers dunk team and Hoop Troop. They will interact with fans and take part in games where participants will have the opportunity to win prizes, such as merchandise and tickets to a 2017-18 Bucks game. Each player and legend will be available for autographs at the adjacent Bucks merchandise headquarters after the Bucks Experience Show is complete.

The Rim Rockers, who captivate crowds at the BMO Harris Bradley Center with their high-flying, acrobatic dunks will also hold four, hour-long shows on June 29, July 4, July 5 and July 8 at the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone. Other Bucks entertainers performing at Summerfest include the Bucks Grand Dancers who will perform on Thursday, July 6, at 12 p.m. and the Young Bucks Dancers who will perform at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Additionally, the Bucks merchandise trailer will be open from noon to 8 p.m. every day of Summerfest, featuring new gear and apparel that is only available at Summerfest.

A complete schedule of the Bucks participation at Summerfest is below:

Date Event Player/Legend Appearace Time Wednesday, June 28 Bucks Experience Show Gary Payton II & Vin Baker 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 Bucks Experience Show

Rim Rockers Show Marques Johnson 1:30 p.m.

3pm Friday, June 30 Bucks Experience Show D.J. Wilson 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Bucks Experience Show

Rim Rockers Show 1:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Young Bucks Dancers Show

Bucks Experience Show

Rim Rockers Show John Henson 12 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3 p.m. Thursday, July 6 Grand Dancers Show

Bucks Experience Show 12 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 Bucks Experience Show Bob Dandridge 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Rim Rockers Show 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Bucks Experience schedule at Summerfest, please visit www.summerfest.com. Complete festival information, daily schedules and ticket information is available on the website.

The Milwaukee Bucks have collaborated with Summerfest since 1971, making this the team’s 47th season on the lakefront. Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3. Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest has evolved into what is now recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival” and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry’s hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites along with approximately 850,000 people from Milwaukee and around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience. During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 11 stages, delectable food and beverages and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/summerfest or Twitter: @Summerfest.