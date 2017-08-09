Bucks Expand Basketball Operations Staff

Frank Johnson named Assistant Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Operations department has expanded with the following additions: Milt Newton as Assistant General Manager, David Mincberg as Director of Basketball Strategy, Tony Bollier as Director of Basketball Operations and Ronald Dupree as Scout. The team also named Frank Johnson as Assistant Coach.

“Our basketball operations department continues to take shape and I’m very excited about the additions of Milt, David, Tony and Ronald,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “Together they bring a wealth of experience that will serve our organization extremely well. I look forward to working with them as we continue to assemble a championship-caliber organization.”

Newton brings over 13 years of NBA front office experience to the Bucks including three as the General Manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves (2013-16). Prior to that he spent ten seasons as Vice President of Player Personnel with the Washington Wizards. He also worked as a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers and in front office roles with USA Basketball and the NBA.

A member of the 1988 NCAA Champion Kansas Jayhawks, Newton graduated in 1989 and played basketball professionally in Belgium and Australia, as well as in the Continental Basketball Association.

Mincberg comes to Milwaukee after serving a five-year stint as the Director of Scouting for the Memphis Grizzlies. A native of Washington, D.C., Mincberg received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida and has a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Bollier most recently was the Manager of Player Personnel and Coach Relations for the NBA G League. He also worked as an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at his alma mater, Wheaton College (2012-14), and the Director of Basketball Operations at Georgia State University (2011-12). He began his basketball operations career with the NBA in 2007. Bollier received his undergraduate degree in 2006 and was a member of Wheaton’s Men’s Basketball team.

A native of Biloxi, Miss., Dupree spent last season as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of Nevada, Reno. Undrafted in 2003 out of LSU, Dupree went on to an 11-year professional playing career, including six seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Seattle and Toronto. Following his retirement in 2014, he returned to LSU as a student assistant on the men’s basketball team.

Johnson took over head coaching duties of the Phoenix Suns during the 2001-02 season and held that position for 134 games, compiling a 63-71 (.470) record over parts of three seasons (2001-04). He enjoyed a 10-year NBA playing career with Washington, Houston and Phoenix averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 596 games. Johnson was the 11th overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest University.

“Frank is an excellent teacher and brings great enthusiasm for the game,” said Head Coach Jason Kidd. “He understands the hard work necessary to be successful in the NBA and I know he will fit in well with our terrific coaching staff.”

The team also made the following staff appointments: Drew Franklin as Senior Director of Player Development, Harold Hichez as Manager of Player Development, Daniel Marks as Manager, Minor League Operations, Nick Papendieck as Strength and Conditioning Coach (Bucks and Wisconsin Herd), Trevor Poulson as Equipment Manager, Andrew Small as Senior Physical Therapist, Laura Tietjen as Senior Physical Therapist and Nic Turner as Coordinator, Minor League Operations.