Bucks Announce Changes to Upcoming Radio and TV Broadcast Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks today announced a series of changes to the upcoming broadcast schedule resulting from conflicts on their flagship stations, FOX Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. All remaining regular season Bucks games will still feature live broadcasts on both TV and radio, and will continue to be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app. One conflicting game will move to FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS and three games will move to 105.7 FM The Fan. The lone game moving to FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS will be Saturday’s matchup with the Sixers, which will feature Vin Baker making his debut as sideline reporter.

FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS is available to all cable and satellite providers that carry FOX Sports Wisconsin. For Spectrum customers, FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS is 1310 (HD) or 310 (SD). For AT&T customers, it can be found on 1745 (HD) and 745 (SD). FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel listings for additional providers, including Charter Communications, DirecTV and Dish Network, can be found here: http://www.foxsports.com/wisconsin/story/fox-sports-wisconsin-alternate-channel-information-121713.

The complete broadcast schedule for the remainder of the season is below: