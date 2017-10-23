Bucks and Cousins Subs® Team Up to 'Block Out Hunger' for Third Consecutive Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs® are teaming up for the third consecutive year to ‘Block Out Hunger’ statewide. Cousins will donate $50 in honor of the Bucks 50th Anniversary to Hunger Task Force for every blocked shot the Bucks have throughout the 2017-18 season.

Last season the Bucks ranked sixth in the NBA, and third in the Eastern Conference, with 437 blocks. Cousins Subs donated $45 per block last season in honor of the sub shop’s 45th anniversary, which resulted in a $19,665 donation to Hunger Task Force.

“The Bucks greatly value corporate partners who are committed to helping those in need in our community,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Cousins Subs’ commitment to making a difference in Milwaukee – particularly in the areas of food insecurity and hunger – is incredibly vital to many kids and families who live here. We are thrilled to move into the third year of the Block Out Hunger campaign with Cousins Subs.”

Since the start of the campaign in 2015, Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks have raised a total of $29,665 and 10,137 pounds of food to support Hunger Task Force and pantries statewide.

“Hunger affects thousands of people across Wisconsin,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “But we as a community have the opportunity to team up and work together to alleviate hunger and provide healthy, nutritious meals to those who need it most.”

Cousins Subs joined the roster of Bucks corporate partners prior to the 2015-16 season. In addition to supporting the ‘Block Out Hunger’ initiative, Cousins operates a kiosk on the concourse of the BMO Harris Bradley Center as well as awards fans with coupons and prizes during home game activities. In January 2018, Cousins and the Bucks will run their third annual “Super Sub” promotion, in which fans are invited to vote for their top Bucks performers off the bench for the chance to win Cousins Subs for a year and an exclusive “eat and greet” with their favorite Bucks reserve.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Bucks blocked shot progress throughout the season by visiting www.bucks.com/blockouthunger.

