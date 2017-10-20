Bucks and American Transmission Company Bring Back 'Trees For Threes' Initiative For 2017-18 Season

MILWAUKEE (October 19, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) are bringing back their "Trees for Threes" initiative for the 2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks season. Through the Trees for Threes platform, the Bucks and ATC will sponsor the planting of a new tree in Wisconsin for every 3-pointer the Bucks make at home this season. Last season, the Bucks made 355 threes at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, resulting in 355 trees being planted across Wisconsin.

New to this year’s Trees for Threes campaign is the opportunity for schools in Wisconsin to register to receive trees to be planted at their school. Schools interested in signing up may do so from Oct. 20, 2017, through April 9, 2018, on ATC’s registration page.

"We’re incredibly excited to partner with the Bucks again this season," said ATC’s Director of Corporate Communications Anne Spaltholz. "The more 3-pointers the Bucks score at home, the more trees go in the ground. By the end of the season, it’ll be a big win for Wisconsin schools."

For more information on the Trees for Threes initiative, including a running tally of how many 3-pointers the Bucks have made at home this season, log on to www.bucks.com/trees.

American Transmission Co.

American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates the electric transmission system in portions of the Upper Midwest. Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, ATC has invested $4.3 billion to improve the adequacy and reliability of its infrastructure. ATC now has $4.6 billion in assets, including more than 9,600 miles of transmission lines and 554 substations.