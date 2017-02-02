Bucks Acquire Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert from Charlotte

Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond announced today that the team has acquired forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Miles Plumlee. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on forward Steve Novak.

"Spencer and Roy are two proven NBA centers who give us additional depth and versatility in the front court," said Hammond. "The trade also gives us future cap flexibility as we continue to shape our roster. Miles and Steve are true professionals both on and off the court, and we wish them all the best.”

Hawes, 28, has appeared in 35 games (one start) for the Hornets this season with averages of 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Hawes also spent the 2014-15 season with Charlotte and has split time with the Clippers, Cavaliers, 76ers and Kings during his 10-year NBA career. The No. 10 overall pick by Sacramento in the 2007 NBA Draft, Hawes has career averages of 8.8 points, 5.8 boards and 1.9 assists in 665 games (368 starts).

Hibbert, 30, has posted averages of 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field in 42 games (13 starts) with Charlotte in 2016-17. Originally drafted by Toronto with the 17th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, and traded to Indiana on draft night, Hibbert played his first seven NBA seasons with the Pacers and then spent the 2015-16 season with the Lakers before joining the Hornets. Hibbert owns career averages of 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists in 656 games (586 starts) over nine seasons. He is a two-time NBA All-Star (2012, 2014) and was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team following the 2013-14 season.

Plumlee, 28, has averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 32 games (12 starts) with Milwaukee this season. Drafted in the first round by Indiana in 2012 (26th overall), Plumlee was acquired by the Bucks in Feb. 2015 as part of a three-team trade with the Sixers and Suns. In 260 career NBA games (133 starts), Plumlee has averaged 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds on 52.9 percent shooting from the field.

Novak, 33, has played in eight games with the Bucks this season. He was acquired by Milwaukee on Feb. 22, 2016 and played in three games in 2015-16 before suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee and missing the remainder of the season. He has appeared in 467 career NBA games (six starts), averaging 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent from 3-point range in 11 seasons with Houston, L.A. Clippers, Dallas, San Antonio, New York, Toronto, Utah, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee. Novak was drafted by Houston with the 32nd overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft.