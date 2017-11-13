Xavier Munford Named NBA G League Performer of the Week

The NBA G League named Wisconsin Herd guard Xavier Munford this week’s NBA G League Performer of the Week for games played Monday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

During the Herd’s 3-1 road trip, Munford (6-3, 173) was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 25 points and shooting 52.4 percent (33-of-63), while also going 70.8 percent (17-of-24) from beyond the arc. Munford averaged 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the four-game stretch.

In the Herd’s debut on Monday, Nov. 6, Munford recorded the first double-double in Wisconsin Herd history, posting 25 points and 10 assists while scoring the buzzer-beater final in the team’s 115-113 win. The Rhode Island product scored a season-high 31 points in the Herd’s 106-102 victory against the Reno Bighorns on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Last season, Munford averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 30 games (all starts) with the Greensboro Swarm. Munford was a member of the 2017 USA AmeriCup Team that finished 5-0 and won the gold medal in Argentina. The Wisconsin Herd acquired the returning player rights to Xavier Munford in a trade with the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday, Oct. 15.