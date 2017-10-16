Wisconsin Herd Unveils Inaugural Uniforms

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, unveiled the team’s inaugural uniforms. The jerseys feature the logo of BMO Harris Bank, the first major partner of the Herd. Photos of the new Wisconsin Herd uniforms are available here.

The team will debut its green road look on Monday, Nov. 6, against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and will wear its white home uniforms on Friday, Nov. 17, when the Herd welcome the Windy City Bulls to Wisconsin.

The Nike NBA G League uniforms pay tribute to the NBA parent team while enabling player agility. To visually connect the Herd with the Bucks’ style, the player name and number fonts are in the team’s custom font – MB Varsity Bold. The Herd’s shorts feature the Bucks’ logo on the left side. Team-colored neck trim and side inserts highlight the unique color scheme used by the Bucks and the Herd.

Further updates include the addition of the NBA G League logo on the left chest and back neckline of the jerseys, as well as the right hip of the shorts. Nike designers altered the construction of the scapula line on the jerseys for a vastly improved fit. The hemlines on the bottom of the shorts also were modified to allow for greater range of motion.

NBA G League replica jerseys go on sale in November at NBAGLeagueStore.com.

Fans can secure tickets to all 2017-18 Herd home games, with season ticket packages beginning at just $192. Twelve and eight-game packages are now available. To purchase tickets, or for more information on the team, visit www.wisconsinherd.com or call a Herd sales representative at (920) 233-HERD.