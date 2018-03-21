Milwaukee's Kenneth Hardiman Named Senior Executive Chef Of New Bucks Arena

Kenneth Hardiman has been named Senior Executive Chef of the upcoming world-class Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, which is scheduled to open this fall.

As Senior Executive Chef at world-class food and beverage provider Levy, Hardiman will build the arena’s culinary program, which will incorporate signature offerings of delicious local dining establishments and vendors into the new arena and be available for all guests.

“I love being part of Milwaukee’s dynamic culinary scene, so I’m excited to join Levy and the Bucks in the new arena. We are striving to create an incomparable culinary experience for fans,” said Chef Hardiman. “In addition to signature dishes, we’ll be partnering with some of Milwaukee’s quintessential restaurants to bring their specialties into the venue, too.”

Previously the Executive Chef of Milwaukee’s award-winning restaurant Mason Street Grill, Chef Hardiman brings more than 10 years of experience as Executive Chef at prestigious establishments across the country to the arena. Hardiman will lead the Levy culinary team and oversee the unprecedented menus for the arena’s concessions, suites and club areas.

“Chef Hardiman has been at the forefront of creating one of the city’s best dining experiences at Mason Street Grill and he’s the ideal choice to create a delicious culinary environment for the new arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We are also thrilled to work with Levy, which continues to deliver incredible culinary experiences to sports and entertainment venues across the U.S. and the U.K. Our guests are going to enjoy an innovative food experience like never before.”

“The heart and soul of Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown area will now be powered by the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Complex, and Levy is proud to fuel the city's culinary evolution on behalf of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy. “This city has such a rich heritage and strong culinary roots that mirror our own company history and Chef Kenneth’s background. The fans will be the beneficiaries of this truly Milwaukee-centric approach."

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Levy

The original disruptor in defining the premium sports and entertainment dining experience, Levy remains one of the fastest growing and most critically acclaimed restaurant companies. Named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine, Levy’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants, iconic sports and entertainment venues, and convention centers as well as the Grammy Awards, PGA Championship, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, and NHL, MLB, NBA All-Star Games. For more, visit www.levyrestaurants.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.