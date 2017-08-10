Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson Roll Full Throttle Into NBA Season with Jersey Patch Sponsorship

The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have forged a multi-year global agreement featuring Harley-Davidson’s iconic black, orange and white bar and shield logo on Bucks game jerseys beginning in the 2017-18 season.

The two globally renowned Milwaukee-based organizations made the announcement today at the Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee. Jersey sponsorships were approved as part of a three-year pilot program by the NBA Board of Governors in April 2016.

“It’s a perfect fit for Harley-Davidson and the Bucks, two international brands with deep Milwaukee roots, to join together through this partnership,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. “Harley evokes as much passion among its riders as the Bucks do for our fans. And with that passion, along with its iconic logo and what it represents, Harley is the coolest brand for our players to sport during games.”