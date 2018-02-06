Legendary Rock Group the Eagles to Play at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Six-time GRAMMY® Award winners and one of the most successful rock groups of all-time, the Eagles, will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Thursday, Oct. 18. Tickets for “An Evening with the Eagles” at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We’re excited to welcome one of the all-time legendary rock bands to Milwaukee and the WESC in October,” said WESC General Manager and Head of Programming Raj Saha.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all-time. With their profound lyrics, soaring harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Coors, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is ICON Venue Group.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.