Klement's To Become Official And Exclusive Brat, Hot Dog And Sausage Of The Milwaukee Bucks And The New Arena

Locally-based Klement Sausage Company will be the Official and Exclusive Brat, Hot Dog and Sausage of the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Arena. The partnership between Klement’s and the Bucks reunites two Milwaukee staples, who together will enhance the fan experience at Milwaukee’s upcoming world-class venue, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC).

“We’re thrilled that Klement’s, a Milwaukee favorite, will be an integral part of the delicious food experience at our new world-class venue,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “Klement’s shares our vision for delivering the best authentic local offerings to our guests.”

“Klement’s is thrilled to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks once again,” Klement’s President and CEO Tom Danneker said. “We have a long history with the Bucks, so this is a homecoming of sorts for us. Our goal has always been to invest in events and organizations that are important in Wisconsin and Milwaukee. Given the excitement around the Bucks and the new arena, there is no better partnership for Klement’s than with the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Klement’s products will be served throughout the WESC at each of the main concession stands and at two portable locations in the venue. Klement’s will work directly with the WESC’s Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman, and world-class food and beverage provider Levy, to create craft sausages and products that will be available to fans only inside the new arena.

As the Official and Exclusive Brat, Hot Dog and Sausage of the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Arena Klement’s will also be the title sponsor of the popular Milwaukee Mondays, which celebrate local musicians, artists and all things Milwaukee at Bucks home games on Mondays throughout the season. In addition, the Bucks and Klement’s will have interactive fan activations during Bucks home games at the WESC as part of the partnership.

About Klement Sausage Company:

Klement Sausage Company, established in 1956 by three brothers, John, George, and Ron Klement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is Milwaukee's hometown sausage company. Klement's employs over 350 people in its two Milwaukee plants. The company has grown from a small sausage kitchen to one of the largest producers of sausage products in the U.S. - all while staying true to its hometown and traditions. Klement’s believes in handcrafted production – meticulously making delicious sausage products the way it used to be done in butcher shops. A small batch focus and “made with care” philosophy supports a compelling attraction for consumers who seek artisan food experiences. The company manufactures fresh sausages, cooked and smoked sausages, summer sausages and snack sticks.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center:

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.