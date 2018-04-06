Khris Middleton Selected For 2018-20 Men's National Team Roster

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been named to the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster, USA Basketball announced today.

The USA Men’s National Team roster features 35 players, including Middleton, who are expected to attend the USA Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas from July 25-27. It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.

This is Middleton’s first time being selected to the USA Men’s National Team roster. In his sixth NBA season, Middleton is currently averaging career-highs in points (20.4) and rebounds (5.3) per game while shooting a career-high 47.0 percent from the field and has started all 79 games for the Bucks this season.

The entire 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster includes: Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks); Bradley Beal(Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves); Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors); Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); Blake Griffin(Detroit Pistons); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics); LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard(Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets); John Wall(Washington Wizards); and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).