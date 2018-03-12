Josh Groban to Play at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in November

Josh Groban will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Saturday, Nov. 3, during his Bridges Tour with very special guest Idina Menzel. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled to welcome multi-platinum superstar Josh Groban to our new venue,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “Josh is an amazing singer, actor and philanthropist, and we welcome him on behalf of the City of Milwaukee.”

The Brides Tour is Groban’s first tour since his sold-out Stages Tour in 2015-16, and will hit over 17 cities around the country, including Milwaukee on Nov. 3. Groban is currently in New York filming the new Netflix series, The Good Cop, where he plays the lead opposite Tony Danza. Simultaneously he is also working on his eighth studio album to be released later in 2018. On Valentine’s Day, Groban gave fans a taste of his new song Symphony, from the forthcoming album.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Josh Groban

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. The 36-year-old Los Angeles native is the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard. He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC’s The Office, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS’ The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003’s 6x-platinum Closer, 2006’s double-platinum Awake, 2007’s 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010’s gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013’s gold-certified All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. In 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, “one of the best musicals of the decade”. He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. which documented the past two years of his life on Broadway. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness. Currently, Groban is filming the new Netflix series, The Good Cop, starring opposite Tony Danza, and working on his eighth studio album due out later this year.

About Idina Menzel

Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Idina's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film’s Oscar-winning song “Let It Go,” and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Idina’s performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. In September 2016, Idina released her fifth original solo studio album Idina. and embarked on a 50+ city world tour. In January 2017, she starred in Lifetime’s remake of Beaches in which she portrays the role of ‘CC,’ made famous by Bette Midler. Idina earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner Rent, and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Other notable roles include Rachel Berry’s mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show Glee as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney’s Enchanted. Idina starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall. Idina also performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015, which was the most-watched television program in U.S. history. In addition to cast albums, Idina’s prolific recording career includes the solo albums Idina., I Stand, Here and Still I Can’t Be Still. Her first-ever Christmas album Holiday Wishes, released October 2014 on Warner Bros. Records, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and received rave reviews. Idina’s most recent Broadway role as ‘Elizabeth’ in the original production IF/THEN earned her critical acclaim and her third Tony nomination. This year, Idina will return Off-Broadway to star in Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Skintight as Jodi Isaac, a woman reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. Performances begin May 31, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. For more information, please visit www.idinamenzel.com.