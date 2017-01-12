Giannis Up To Fifth Overall In NBA All-Star Votes

The second fan returns of NBA All-Star voting came out today and the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker jumped up from the initial results that were released last week.

Giannis remains in second place for the Eastern Conference frontcourt with 963,110 votes. He is currently behind only LeBron James (1,066,147) in frontcourt voting and Kyrie Irving (971,362) for all players in the Eastern Conference. Stephen Curry (990,390) and Kevin Durant (987,479) are the only players in the Western Conference with more votes, meaning Giannis currently has the fifth most votes (up two spots from the initial returns) among all NBA players.

Jabari Parker moved up from the 10th spot to the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference frontcourt with 120,022 votes.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. All current NBA players and a panel of basketball media will account for 25 percent each, to round out the voting for the All-Star Game.



Fan voting ends on Jan. 16, with the starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game set to be announced on Jan. 19. To continue to vote for Giannis and Jabari, and to win daily prizes, Bucks fans should visit www.bucks.com/votethefuture.