Giannis Antetokounmpo Finishes 2017-18 Regular Season With Fourth Most Popular Jersey

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had the fourth most popular jersey in the NBA during the 2017-18 regular season, while the Milwaukee Bucks had the sixth best selling team merchandise for the season, the league announced today. Rankings were based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Antetokounmpo’s No. 4 spot on the NBA’s most popular jersey list is the highest by a Buck to finish a season, and is four spots higher than his No. 8 ranking to finish the 2016-17 season. He entered the Top 15 of NBA jersey sales in December of 2016, marking the first time a Bucks player was in the Top 15 of jersey sales since Gary Payton ranked 15th in December of 2003. Overall, Bucks team merchandise jumped up two spots to No. 6 after finishing the 2016-17 season ranked eighth.

