Bucks Sign Xavier Munford To Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Xavier Munford to a Two-Way contract, and have converted forward Joel Bolomboy to a standard NBA contract. Munford, who attended training camp with the Bucks, had previously spent all season with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Bolomboy had been on a Two-Way contract with the Bucks since Oct. 20.

Munford, 25, is currently fourth in the NBA G League in scoring, averaging 24.1 points per game, and second in 3-point field goal percentage (.476). He has appeared in 20 games (19 starts) with the Herd this season and is also averaging a team-high 5.4 assists with 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5 percent overall. In November, Munford was named to the 12-man USA roster for the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers, where he averaged 13.0 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting in two games.

Undrafted out of Rhode Island in the 2014 NBA Draft, Munford spent last season between the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League and FC Barcelona Lassa (Spain). He played in 14 regular season games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2015-16 season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, and also appeared in all four of the Grizzlies playoff games in 2016.

Bolomboy has played in six games with the Bucks this season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. In nine games (all starts) with the Herd this season, Bolomboy averaged 15.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

The Bucks roster now stands at 17 players.