Bucks Request Waivers On Three Players

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on Joel Anthony, Gary Payton II and Brandon Rush.

Anthony signed with the Bucks on Sept. 24 and appeared in four preseason games and averaged 1.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Payton originally signed with Milwaukee on April 2 and played in six games during the 2016-17 season where he averaged 3.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds. He appeared in four preseason games and averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Rush signed with Milwaukee on Sept. 19. He appeared in three games and averaged 2.7 points per contest.

The Bucks roster now stands at 15 players.