Bucks Request Waivers On Mirza Teletovic

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Mirza Teletovic.

“The health of our players is our primary concern,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “The Bucks and Mirza Teletovic, in consultation with team doctors and other physicians, have been working together since December to evaluate and manage Mirza’s situation. As a result of the overall evaluation that we’ve gone through, at this time we are both moving on.”

“We appreciate all of Mirza’s contributions to the Bucks organization and our community. We wish him a lifetime of good health with his family.”

In 10 games this season, Teletovic averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range. He has played in 324 games during his NBA career with Brooklyn (2012-15), Phoenix (2015-16) and Milwaukee (2016-18) and holds career averages of 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.