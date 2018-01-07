Bucks Convert Sean Kilpatrick To Standard NBA Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have converted guard Sean Kilpatrick’s Two-Way contract to a standard NBA contract and have requested waivers on forward Joel Bolomboy.

Kilpatrick has appeared in five games with the Bucks since signing a Two-Way contract on Dec. 18, and is averaging 5.2 points on 52.6 percent shooting in addition to 1.4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. Kilpatrick was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7 after averaging 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over 16 games.

Bolomboy played in six games with the Bucks this season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. Bolomboy was also on the active roster for 10 games with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, and averaged 15.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

The Bucks roster now stands at 16 players.