'Bucks Classics' Return To FOX Sports Wisconsin
Game One Set for Tomorrow
FOX Sports Wisconsin will televise five “Bucks Classics” games this season, beginning Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:00PM. Celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary season, the lineup will showcase historic games from the team’s franchise over the years.
The schedule is as follows:
-
Thurs, Dec 21 7:00PM - Bucks beat Hornets in East Semis Game 7 (May 20, 2001)
-
Tues, Jan 9 7:00PM - Bucks end Lakers’ 33-game win streak (Jan. 9, 1972)
-
Thurs, Jan 18 7:00PM - Bucks beat Sixers in East Semis Game 7 (May 11, 1986)
-
Thurs, Feb. 8 7:00PM - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA debut (Oct. 18, 1969)
-
Tues, Feb 20 7:00PM - Antetokounmpo scores career-high 44 points (Oct. 21, 2017)
All “Bucks Classics” games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.
FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.5 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com