'Bucks Classics' Return To FOX Sports Wisconsin

All “Bucks Classics” games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.5 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com