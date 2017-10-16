Bucks Awarded DeAndre Liggins

The Milwaukee Bucks have been awarded the contract of guard/forward DeAndre Liggins on a waiver claim. Liggins was waived by the Miami Heat on Oct. 14.

Appearing in 61 games for Cleveland last season, Liggins averaged 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest. He was waived by the Cavaliers on April 9 and claimed by Dallas on April 11. He played one game for the Mavericks and recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Liggins, 29, was drafted by Orlando with the 53rd overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has also played for Oklahoma City and Miami in the NBA and averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 119 career games. Liggins has played professionally in Russia and Germany (2014-15), and won a D-League (now G League) championship with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2016.