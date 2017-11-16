Bucks Assign Sterling Brown To The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned guard Sterling Brown to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Brown has averaged 1.7 points in three games for the Bucks this season. He is the younger brother of Shannon Brown who signed a contract with the Herd earlier today.

Both Brown brothers will be with the Herd for their “Wisconsin Opener” tomorrow night (7 p.m.) at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. FREE general admission tickets for the game are available online at WisconsinHerd.com (wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/news/opener/). Tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans that download tickets for Friday’s Herd game will be entered to win two lower-level tickets to a Milwaukee Bucks game in December.