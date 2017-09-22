BMO Harris Bank Named Founding Partner Of New Bucks Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks and BMO Harris Bank are renewing their long-standing relationship, as BMO Harris Bank becomes a Founding Partner of the new Bucks arena. BMO Harris Bank also remains the Official Bank of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As part of the partnership, the new BMO Club will be launched on the event level of the new arena. As well, the Bucks and BMO Harris Bank have also teamed up to debut a new BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard® – giving Bucks fans the opportunity to have a Bucks-branded debit card from the Official Bank of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Bucks have generated tremendous energy and excitement throughout Milwaukee, energy that will only increase when the new arena opens next year,” said David Casper, President and CEO, BMO Harris Bank. “We are thrilled to be part of that excitement by making a long-term commitment as a Founding Partner of the new arena, building on our 25-year relationship with the Bucks.”

The BMO Club will be an all-inclusive, event-level club in the new Bucks arena that offers unprecedented access. It will be the most exclusive club space in the arena and will have a direct connection to the player tunnel.

“The Bucks are excited for what the future holds with BMO Harris Bank as a Founding Partner of our new arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “BMO Harris Bank has been a long-time valued partner of the Bucks and our expanding relationship demonstrates to our customers, fans and employees our deep-rooted commitment both organizations have to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.”

The BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard is the perfect card for Bucks fans to add to their wallet’s starting lineup, one that unlocks the full BMO Effect for cardholders. All season long fans who use their BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard can receive discounts on Bucks merchandise at Bucks Pro Shops inside the BMO Harris Bradley Center. On BMO Harris Bank Nights at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this upcoming season, fans who use their BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard will receive concession discounts, early entry to Bucks games, and special events such as happy hours and other fun surprises throughout the season. Additional cardholder benefits will be available in the new Bucks arena as well.

“The Bucks debit card gives us another fun way to engage with Bucks fans and share our mutual support of the team,” said Jud Snyder, Senior Executive, Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bank. “Not only does the card look fantastic, it also provides the cardholder with a host of BMO Effect perks.”

One of those additional benefits in the new arena for BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard® holders will be the BMO Entrance, which will give Bucks fans the full BMO Effect right as they enter. Anybody with a BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard® will have access to the BMO Entrance to the arena, which will have surprise giveaways, meet and greets and other special benefits throughout upcoming Bucks seasons in the new arena. For more information on the BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard®, or to unlock the full BMO Effect by becoming a BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard® holder, visit any Wisconsin BMO Harris Bank branch, call 1-888-340-2265, or visit www.bmoharris.com/main/personal/checking-accounts/fancard/milwaukeebucks/.

The BMO Harris Bank and Bucks founding partnership extends outside of the Milwaukee area as well, with all Bucks games now broadcast statewide on the BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network. BMO Harris Bank was also announced as the first major partner of the Wisconsin Herd – the Bucks’ G League affiliate in Oshkosh – where BMO Harris Bank will be able to engage, interact and entertain fans in a new, intimate atmosphere.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank’s commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$709 billion (as of July 31, 2017), and more than 45,000 employees.