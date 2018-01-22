A Letter To Bucks Fans From GM Jon Horst

Dear Bucks fans,

Today we announced that Jason Kidd has been relieved of his coaching duties. I made this decision with the unanimous support of ownership.

Many factors went into this decision, but ultimately we decided that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our team to the next level and bringing us closer to our goal of winning championships. We believe that making this change now is important for the organization and gives our players the best chance to reach their full potential this season and beyond.

Jason oversaw an impressive turnaround in his first year, led the team to two playoff appearances and was instrumental in the development of our young talented players. We appreciate his tireless work and the meaningful contributions he made to the organization and the community. We wish him the best.

Our future is bright. We have a great young core of talented and high-character players, a spectacular new practice facility -- the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center -- and a world-class arena opening next season. We also have the NBA’s best fans and we are grateful for your loyal support.

Go Bucks.

Jon Horst

General Manager