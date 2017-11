Giannis grew up in the Sepolia neighborhood of Athens, Greece playing basketball and dreaming of one day playing in the NBA All-Star game. On the weekend The Greek Freak makes his All-Star debut, Nike worked with Greek street artist Same84 to honor the accomplishment my painting the court in his likeness.



Giannis shared photos of the court he grew honing his skills on his Instagram, and local residents shared additional photos on social media: