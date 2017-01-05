Giannis Behind Only LeBron In East Frontcourt All-Star Votes

The first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2017 were released today, and Giannis Antetokounmpo found his name near the top.

Receiving 500,663 votes, Giannis ranked second in the Eastern Conference for frontcourt players, behind only LeBron James (595,288). James and Kyrie Irving (543,030), were the only players to receive more votes than Giannis overall in the Eastern Conference so far in the voting.

Jabari Parker cracked the Top 10 for frontcourt players as well, coming in the 10th slot with 64,141 votes.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The five players (two guards and three frontcourt players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters.



Voting ends on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET.