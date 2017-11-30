Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 2/13/17
- The Bucks are now 2-1 against the Pistons this season, with one more game remaining against them on March 31.
- Milwaukee has won two straight games in the series after previously losing four in a row to Detroit.
Bucks Notes
- Greg Monroe led the Bucks with his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Monroe also shot a season-high 80.0 percent (12-for-15) from the floor (min. 10 FGA). This was Monroe’s second 20-point game of 2016-17.
25 PTS | 12/15 FGA | 13 REB | 2 STL— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2017
Moose's highlights as he locks in a double-double in tonight's WIN ️ pic.twitter.com/hhzkxXpP9T
- Michael Beasley tallied his second game with 20+ points this season as he scored 23 points while shooting a season-high 76.9 percent (10-for-13) from the field (min. 10 FGA). Beasley also had a season-high three steals.
23 PTS | 10/13 FGA | 4 AST— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2017
The best from Beas in tonight's WIN ️ pic.twitter.com/92TopzS7M9
- Tony Snell had 16 points, which is tied for his second-highest point total of the season. Snell went 4-for-6 from 3-point range, marking the sixth time he’s made four or more threes in a game in 2016-17.
Tony Snell for threeeeeeeee!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/O8bX8F9wRM— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2017
- Milwaukee held Detroit to 34 first-half points, which is the third-lowest total by a Bucks opponent for points in a half this season.
- The Bucks were a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line. The last time Milwaukee didn’t miss from the charity stripe was on 11/1/15 at Toronto when the team went 24-for-24.
- The Bucks are now 12-4 when holding a team under 100 points and 13-7 when shooting 50.0 percent or better.
Pistons Notes
- Marcus Morris scored a game-high 26 points, marking his fourth game of the season with at least 25 points.
- Andre Drummond recorded his Eastern Conference-high 37th double-double of the season with 21 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
- Jon Leuer picked up his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. This was Leuer’s 29th game scoring in double figures and third game with 10+ rebounds.