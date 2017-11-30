Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/6/17
- The Knicks ended a season-long six-game losing streak.
- Greg Monroe scored a season-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Monroe scored a then-season-high 18 points in his last game on 1/4 and has tallied double figures in scoring in seven of his last eight games.
- Carmelo Anthony had his fourth double-double of the season with 26 points and a season-high 10 assists. This was the most assists Anthony has had in a game since 4/17/12 when he dished out 10 assists against Boston.
- As a team the Knicks dished out 29 assists, which is their second-highest total of the season thus far.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker both scored a team-high 25 points for the Bucks. It was Antetokounmpo’s 18th game of the season with 25 or more points and Parker’s 12th.
Giannis assists Jabari for back-to-back buckets!! #FearTheDeer https://t.co/54idyntouS— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 7, 2017
- Antetokounmpo also had five blocks and two steals for his 12th game of the season with multiple blocks and multiple steals, which is tied with Anthony Davis for the most in the NBA.
Giannis. How you jump so high?#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/6v5NU9wtoK— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 7, 2017
- The Knicks shot a season-high-tying 56.5 percent (13-for-23) from 3-point range.
- Malcolm Brogdon extended his career-long streak of games in double figures to five, as he scored 10 points with six rebounds and five assists.
The Prez throws an alley-oop to The Greek Freak!! #FearTheDeer https://t.co/IRYmuQICq6— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 7, 2017
- Milwaukee shot 54.5 percent (12-for-22) from 3-point range, which is the third-highest percentage from beyond the arc this season. Parker led the way with four 3-pointers, marking his 11th game of the season with multiple threes.
- Kristaps Porzingis eclipsed the 20-point mark for the 19th time this season, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds. Porzingis has scored 20+ points in each of his last four games he’s played in, which is a career-long streak.