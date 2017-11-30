Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/15/16
- The Bucks never trailed during tonight’s game, marking the second time this season the Bucks have led a game from start to finish (11/5 vs. Sacramento).
All the top plays as the Bucks rocked the Bulls last night!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/oqz7CeO7Lu— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2016
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth 30-point game of the season, finishing with a game-high 30 points. Prior to this season, Antetokounmpo had two 30-point games in his career. He scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half, marking the third time this season, and second consecutive game, that he’s tallied 20+ points in a half.
The Greek Freak carves up the Bulls in last night's win!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/YOY6XjtoWK— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2016
- Antetokounmpo added a game-high 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season.
- Milwaukee dished out a season-high-tying 32 assists while committing a season-low-tying eight turnovers. Matthew Dellavedova led the Bucks with nine assists.
- Jabari Parker scored 28 points for his seventh game this season with at least 25 points. Parker has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games.
Attacking the rim with a vengeance, @JabariParker owns the top two spots on Thursday's Top 5 Plays! pic.twitter.com/l7Rj5koune— NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2016
- Parker was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and now has five games with at least three 3-pointers made this season, after never doing so in his career prior to this season.
- Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with a team-high 21 points. Butler has scored at least 20 points in 18 of his last 19 games.
- The Bucks shot a season-high 55.0 percent (11-for-20) from 3-point range. Milwaukee has made 10+ threes in a game 10 times this season after doing so five times last season.
How do all these three's make you feel Tony!?! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/cMNGGOdrbZ— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2016
- Dwyane Wade had 20+ points for the third time in his last four games, and 11th time overall this season, with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
- John Henson had double-digit rebounds for the second time this season, finishing with 10 boards.
After an impressive win by the @Bucks we were joined on court with @Johnhenson31. #NBAPostGame pic.twitter.com/VQqirCiuxT— NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2016
- Taj Gibson had his second-highest point total of the season with 19 points.