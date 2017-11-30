Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/15/16

  • The Bucks never trailed during tonight’s game, marking the second time this season the Bucks have led a game from start to finish (11/5 vs. Sacramento).
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth 30-point game of the season, finishing with a game-high 30 points. Prior to this season, Antetokounmpo had two 30-point games in his career. He scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half, marking the third time this season, and second consecutive game, that he’s tallied 20+ points in a half.
  • Antetokounmpo added a game-high 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season.
  • Milwaukee dished out a season-high-tying 32 assists while committing a season-low-tying eight turnovers. Matthew Dellavedova led the Bucks with nine assists.
  • Jabari Parker scored 28 points for his seventh game this season with at least 25 points. Parker has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games.
  • Parker was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and now has five games with at least three 3-pointers made this season, after never doing so in his career prior to this season.
  • Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with a team-high 21 points. Butler has scored at least 20 points in 18 of his last 19 games.
  • The Bucks shot a season-high 55.0 percent (11-for-20) from 3-point range. Milwaukee has made 10+ threes in a game 10 times this season after doing so five times last season.
  • Dwyane Wade had 20+ points for the third time in his last four games, and 11th time overall this season, with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
  • John Henson had double-digit rebounds for the second time this season, finishing with 10 boards.
  • Taj Gibson had his second-highest point total of the season with 19 points.

 

