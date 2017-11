Nike launched a short film with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo today as part of a feature series with some of the league's greats. The documentary-style video series showcases each athlete’s path to the NBA, exploring how these rising stars moved from ordinary to extraordinary in the blink of an eye. The second episode of the series tells the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s international journey from obscurity to NBA stardom.

Video

The Photos The Story

Shop the Collection

Nike.com