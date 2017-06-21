Mock Draft 2017 Survey Update

Here we are.

Don’t be surprised if the Bucks pick someone not listed below: Over the past two years, there was exactly one correct pick out of 44 surveyed. Think back to the predictions in 2015 (Kevon Looney! Bobby Portis!) and 2016 (Jakob Poeltl!).

DraftExpress.com – June 21, 2017

Justin Patton



C – Creighton – 20.0 years old – 6’11” – 226 pounds



ESPN.com (Chad Ford) – June 20, 2017

Ike Anigbogu



C – UCLA – 18.7 years old – 6’10” – 230 pounds



NBA.com (Scott Howard-Cooper) – June 20, 2017

Harry Giles C – Duke – 19.2 years old – 6’11” – 222 pounds



“Milwaukee has worked out mostly big men in this draft range. Giles has considerable potential if he can stay healthy, and it can’t hurt that the Bucks’ staff has a strong recent history with injury recovery and rehabilitation (see Khris Middleton’s torn hamstring and Jabari Parker’s first ACL tear). The Bucks have been all about upside in recent drafts and can swing big again picking in this range. He could bring immense value in the late teens.”

SportsIllustrated.com (Jeremy Woo) – June 20, 2017

CBSSports.com (Gary Parrish) – June 21, 2017

Jarrett Allen C – Texas – 19.2 years old – 6’11” – 224 pounds



“Allen was a better prospect than player in his one year at Texas. But the 6-11 athlete was consistently good from February on and showed flashes of why he's worthy of being selected in the top 20. The only center on Milwaukee's roster that averaged more than 20 minutes per game is Greg Monroe. That makes Allen a sensible option on multiple levels for the Bucks.”

NBADraft.net (Aran Smith) – June 21, 2017

Bam Adebayo C – Kentucky – 19.9 years old – 6’10” – 250 pounds



“Adebayo is more of an old school bigman as he lacks the shooting/scoring skill set that is coveted by so many teams in today's NBA. But his athleticism and toughness will make him a handful on the block. He has been compared to Dwight Howard but that comparison only works to Old Superman, as a young Dwight would jump right over Bam. What he lacks for in skill, he seems to make up for in energy and aggressiveness and should continue to develop as a post player over time. Though he probably will always be more of a role player than a star. Bam is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional post players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted, spread-the-floor bigs. Then again, Bam is showing some signs that he may be able to develop into more than the traditional big he's been billed as.

Why the Bucks take Bam Adebayo: Bam has had some very good workouts, even impressing teams with his outside shooting. His medical reports were not the best and some teams could shy away from him because of them. Then again Malcolm Brogdon was flagged by a number of teams as a guy they could not select, and ended up the top rookie in the league last year. Bam will be one of the players that Milwaukee strongly considers at their pick in case Greg Monroe bolts in free agency.”

SBNation.com (Ricky O’Donnell) – June 19, 2017

Harry Giles C – Duke – 19.2 years old – 6’11” – 222 pound



“The Bucks hit the jackpot on a boom-or-bust draft prospect with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in 2013. Thon Maker fit a similar profile last year and already looks like a good pick. Will Milwaukee continue to follow this strategy without departed GM John Hammond? Why not? If so, someone like Giles could make sense. He was a former No. 1 overall recruit before repeated knee injuries left him largely ineffective during his one season at Duke. If he can regain his previous form (another big if), this could be another quality pick for Milwaukee.”

SportingNews.com (Sean Deveney) – June 21, 2017

Terrance Ferguson SG/SF – Adelaide – 19.1 years old – 6’7” – 186 pounds



“Ferguson has a pretty wide range, having skipped out on college to play in Australia, where teams tracking him had mixed reviews. He is not particularly explosive, but he is an excellent shooter who works well off screens and has a dash of athleticism. Interest ranges as high as the Hornets at No. 11, with the Pistons and Heat also looking at Ferguson in the lottery. With Greg Monroe opting in for next season, the Bucks will forgo bigs. They need shooting and some depth on the wings.”



USAToday.com (Adi Joseph) – June 15, 2017

Jarrett Allen C – Texas – 19.2 years old – 6’11” – 224 pounds



“The Bucks’ hiring process for their general manager will be important here, but Allen grades out as a lottery-caliber prospect and arguably is the best center in the class. The Bucks would love to find some backcourt help here — Donovan Mitchell would have been perfect — but this guard class is shallow.”

BleacherReport.com (Jonathan Wasserman) – June 21, 2017

Justin Patton C – Creighton – 20.0 years old – 6’11” – 226 pounds



“The Milwaukee Bucks could swing for the fences on Justin Patton, who appears to have one of the higher ceilings and lengthier NBA-ready timetables. Physically, he aces the eye test with size, broad shoulders, length and mobility. But it's the flashes of skill that put him in the mid-first-round mix. In doses, we've seen pretty post moves, shooting range and passing. There is clearly a ton of upside here if he puts it all together. But he's still a ways away skill-wise, and after struggling at times with contact and toughness, there also appears to be some bust potential. Patton stands out as an ultimate hit-or-miss prospect in this year's draft.”

BaksketballInsiders.com (Steve Kyler) – June 21, 2017

Ike Anigbogu C – UCLA – 18.7 years old – 6’10” – 230 pounds



FoxSports.com (Andrew Lynch) – June 21, 2017

Harry Giles C – Duke – 19.2 years old – 6’11” – 222 pounds



"With a new general manager and questions about whether they made too hasty a decision now that David Griffin is on the market, the Bucks could look to make a big splash on draft day. Adding Giles, who once projected as a No. 1 overall pick before a knee injury at Duke, would fit the bill. Giles received a relatively clean bill of health this week, and he's an outstanding prospect on both ends of the court if he's truly injury-free."

