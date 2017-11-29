2016-17 Season in Review: Tony Snell

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Played in 80 games (all starts, marking a career high) and averaged career highs in points (8.5) and assists (1.2) while shooting career-high percentages from both the field (.455) and three (.406) ... his 3-point percentage of 40.6 ranked 19th overall in the NBA ... posted a career-high 26 points while knocking down a career-high 10 field goals (10-of-14) and 4-of-8 3-pointers at CHA on 3/28 … scored in double figures in five straight games (3/6-3/13), tying his career-long streak … made a career-high six 3-pointers at WAS on 12/26, scoring 20 points … recorded his third-career double-double on 11/1 at NOP with 13 points and 10 rebounds… scored in double figures 29 times … had three 20+ point games … had one double-dou- ble … Inactive for one game.

2016-17 in Photos

Launch Gallery