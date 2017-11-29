2016-17 Season in Review: Rashad Vaughn

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Played in 41 games (2 starts), averaging 3.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game … had 14 points, four assists and two steals at BOS on 4/12 ... scored 14 points with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. SAC on 11/5 … tallied a career-high 22 points while making a career-high six 3-pointers on 10/29 vs. BKN … missed eight games due to a left ankle sprain from 12/26-1/8 … scored in double figures four times … scored 20+ points once … Inactive for four games while on assignment with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA D-League from 11/19-23 and 11/26-29 … appeared in three games with Westchester while posting averages of 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds and shooting 41.2 percent from three in 16.6 minutes per game … had 27 DNP-CDs … Inactive for five games.

2016-17 in Photos

