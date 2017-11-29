2016-17 Season in Review: Malcolm Brogdon

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Finished rookie season ranked second among rookies in points (10.2) and minutes (26.4) per game and first in assists (4.2) and steals (1.1) per game

Recorded first career triple-double on 12/31/16 at CHI, becoming the first Bucks rookie in franchise history to record a triple-double, with 15 points and career highs in assists (12) and rebounds (11)

Selected to participate in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans

Member of Team USA at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and member of the 2016 USA Men’s Select Team

Played in 75 games (28 starts) and averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes per game … had a double- double with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3FG) and 10 assists at CHA on 3/28 … scored a team-high 18 points at GSW on 3/18 … played a season-high 42 minutes vs. TOR on 3/4, scoring 17 points … made a career-high-tying four threes vs. LAC on 3/3 … posted 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting vs. LAL on 2/10 … had six points, nine assists and a career-high-tying four steals vs. HOU on 1/23 … made a career-high-tying four 3-pointers at ORL on 1/20 … scored in double figures in 10 straight games (12/30-1/16), marking a career-long streak … scored 13 points with six rebounds and five assists while setting career highs in free throws made (6) and attempted (6) vs. MIA on 1/13 … scored a career-high 22 points along with five assists and three steals vs. WAS on 1/8 … recorded first career triple-double on 12/31 at CHI, becoming the first Bucks rookie in franchise history to record a triple-double, with 15 points and career highs in assists (12) and rebounds (11) … scored 14 points with a career-high four steals at NOP on 11/1 … made his NBA debut on 10/26 vs. CHA, scoring eight points with five assists and five rebounds … scored in double figures 44 times … had two 20-point games … had two double-doubles and one triple-double … missed eight games with back soreness (3/10-3/11, 3/31-4/8).

2016-17 in Photos

