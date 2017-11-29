2016-17 Season in Review: Jason Terry

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Played in 74 games, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point range in 18.4 minutes … tallied a sea- son-high 15 points, going 5-for-7 from three with five boards vs. CHA on 4/10 … had nine points with four rebounds, four assists and two steals at SAC on 3/22 … posted nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range along with two blocks at DEN on 2/3 … tallied eight points with three steals and two assists vs. HOU on 1/23 … made his Bucks debut vs. CHA on 10/26, scoring five points with two rebounds and one assist … scored in double figures once … has five DNP-CDs … Inactive for three games.

2016-17 in Photos

