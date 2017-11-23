2016-17 Season in Review: Jabari Parker

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Averaged career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.1), assists (2.8) and minutes (33.9) per game while shooting a career-high 36.5 percent from 3-point range in 51 games (50 starts) before suffering a torn left ACL vs. MIA on 2/8, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season … posted 27 points and 11 rebounds at DEN on 2/3 … tallied his first double-double of the season at TOR on 1/27 with 21 points and a season-high 13 rebounds … had 28 points, eight boards and seven assists vs. HOU on 1/23 … scored 20+ points in a career-long four straight games from 1/6-1/13 … posted 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals vs. WAS on 1/8 … had 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting at CHI on 12/31 … scored 31 points with nine rebounds and a career-high-tying seven assists at DET on 12/28 … posted 30 points and nine rebounds vs. CLE on 12/20 … made a career-high five 3- pointers vs. ORL on 11/21, while scoring 22 points … scored a season-high 33 points on 11/10 vs. NOP, scoring 30+ points for the second time in his career … scored in dou- ble figures in 46 games … had three games with 10+ rebounds … scored 20+ points 28 times … had three 30+ point games … had two double-doubles.

