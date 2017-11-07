2016-17 Season in Review: Greg Monroe

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Played in 81 games, averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists in 22.5 minutes per game … went 12-for-16 and scored 25 points with eight rebounds on 2/15 at BKN … recorded 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting and 13 rebounds vs. DET on 2/13 … tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and three blocks vs. BOS on 1/28 … had a season-high 28 points with nine rebounds vs. PHI on 1/25 … scored in double figures in a season-high eight straight games from 12/31-1/16 … posted 12 points and 12 boards to go along with a career-high-tying four steals vs. WAS on 1/8 … had a career-high-tying four steals with 13 points and seven boards vs. BKN on 12/3 … scored 16 points with 16 rebounds for his second 15-point/15-rebound game as a Buck on 11/3 vs. IND … had 53 double-figure scoring games … had four 20+ point scoring games … pulled down 10+ rebounds 15 times … had 13 double-doubles ... had 1 DNP-CD.

2016-17 in Photos

