2016-17 Season in Review: Gary Payton II

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Appeared in six games and averaged 3.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game … pulled down a career-high seven boards with five assists and three points at BOS on 4/12 ... scored a career-high six points with three assists and two steals at OKC on 4/4 ... made NBA debut vs. DAL on 4/2 and scored five points in nine minutes … signed a multi-year contract with the Bucks on 4/2/17 … averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 49 games (all starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA D-League.

2016-17 in Photos

