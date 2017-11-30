Draft Workout | 6.20.2017
Ognjen Jaramaz – Mega Leks (Serbia)
09/01/95 (21) – 6’4” – 181 lbs – Guard
- In 2016-17 with Mega Leks appeared in 25 games (13 starts) and averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game
- Played in 24 games (19 starts) in 2015-16 with Mega Leks and averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game
- In 2014-15, played in 25 games (5 starts) with Mega Leks and averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game
- Played for gold-medal winning Serbia at the U20 European-A Championship where he averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.1 minutes per game
Mathias Lessort – JSF Nanterre (France)
09/29/95 (21) – 6’9” – 240 lbs – Forward
- Spent three seasons in France’s Pro A League, most recently in 2016-17 with JSF Nanterre where he averaged 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game
- Ranked third in Pro A in offensive rebounding (3.1 rpg) and sixth in total rebounding (7.3 rpg)
- Before playing with JSF Nanterre, played two seasons with Elan Chalon, averaging 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2015-16 and 2.2 points per game during the 2014-15 season
- Has represented France twice in FIBA play, at the 2015 U20 Euros and 2014 U20 Euros … averaged 4.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game at the 2015 U20 Euros and 1.4 points per game during the 2014 U20 Euros
- Named to the All-Tournament team at the 2013 Nike Global Challenge after averaging 19.5 points per game
Alpha Kaba – Mega Leks (Serbia)
01/29/96 (21) – 6’10” – 242 lbs – Forward
- Played the last two seasons with Mega Leks of the Adriatic League in Serbia … appeared in 39 games over two seasons and averaged 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field
- In 2016-17, averaged 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with Mega Leks while shooting 50.7 percent from the field
- Appeared in 12 FIBA Champions League games with Mega Leks in 2016-17 and was the league’s second-leading rebounder with 9.8 rebounds per game in addition to 10.7 points per game
- Played with France during the 2015 U20 Euros and 2014 U18 Euros … averaged 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game at the 2015 U20 Euros and 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game at the 2014 U18 Euros
Deonte Burton – Iowa State – Senior
01/31/94 (23) – 6’5” – 266 lbs – Guard
- All-Big 12 Second Team pick as a senior in 2016-17 after averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game
- Recorded 60 steals and 49 blocks as a senior, becoming just the second player in program history to have at least 40 steals and 40 blocks in the same season
- Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team as a junior in 2015-16 after averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in his first season with Iowa State.
- In two seasons with Iowa State, played in 61 games (42 starts) and shot 47.8 percent from the field with a 40.0 percent mark from 3-point range
- Transferred to Iowa State from Marquette where he played for two seasons … earned BIG EAST All-Rookie honors as a freshman in 2013-14 after averaging 6.9 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field
- From Milwaukee and attended Milwaukee Vincent High School where he was a First Team All-State selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as a senior
John Gillon – Syracuse – Senior
03/31/94 (23) – 6’0” – 178 lbs – Guard
- As a fifth-year senior in 2016-17, played in 34 games and averaged 10.5 points and 5.4 assists in 29.9 minutes per game
- Shot 41.0 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range as a senior
- Played two seasons at Colorado State before transferring to Syracuse … averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game as a junior in 2015-16
- Earned Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors as a sophomore in 2014-15 after he averaged 7.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game
- Played his freshman season at Arkansas-Little Rock in 2012-13 where he averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game
Erik McCree – Louisiana Tech – Senior
12/20/93 (23) – 6’8” – 225 lbs – Forward
- First Team All-Conference USA pick as a senior in 2016-17 after averaging team highs in both points (17.7) and rebounds (8.9) per game
- One of only two players in Conference USA in 2016-17 to rank in the top six of scoring and rebounding
- Scored in double figures in 31 of 33 games as a senior, including 10 20-point games and two 30-point games
- Played in 30 games (29 starts) as a junior in 2015-16 and averaged 16.2 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game
- Started all 36 games as a sophomore and averaged 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game
- Played his freshman season at Murray State, appearing in 24 games while averaging 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game