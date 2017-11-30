Draft Workout | 6.19.2017
Charles Cooke – Dayton – Senior
07/01/94 (12) – 6’5” – 196 lbs – Guard
- A Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team pick as a senior in 2016-17 after averaging a team-high 15.8 points, a team-high 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game
- Named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team and Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team as a junior in 2015-16 after averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game
- Appeared in 61 games (58 starts) over two seasons with Dayton and was a career 45.1 percent field goal shooter from the field with a 39.9 percent mark from 3-point range
- Recorded 72 steals and 66 blocks in his two seasons with Dayton
- Played two seasons at James Madison, appearing in 62 games over the course of two seasons before transferring to Dayton
Zak Showalter – Wisconsin – Senior
01/17/94 (23) – 6’3” – 185 lbs – Guard
- As a fifth-year senior in 2016-17, played in 37 games (all starts) and averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.5 minutes per game
- Shot 50.0 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17
- Named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team in 2017
- Averaged 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per game over 35 games (all starts) as a junior in 2015-16
- Appeared in 57 games over his first two seasons with the Badgers, averaging 7.2 minutes per game
- In four seasons with Wisconsin, played in 129 games (72 starts) and was a career 46.8 percent field goal shooter with a 35.4 percent mark from 3-point range
- Former walk-on at Wisconsin who earned First Team All-State honors as a senior at Germantown High School
Blake Hamilton – Buffalo – Senior
10/26/94 (22) – 6’6” – 205 lbs – Forward
- Played in 32 games (29 starts) as a senior in 2016-17 and averaged 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per game
- Named to the All-MAC Second Team in 2017
- Averaged 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 34 games (24 starts) while shooting 45.5 percent from the field in his first season with Buffalo in 2015-16
- Played at Mt. San Antonio College as a sophomore and averaged 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field
- Started his college career at Northern Arizona where he averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game in his one season
Isaac Hamilton – UCLA – Senior
05/14/94 (23) – 6’5” – 195 lbs – Guard
- Started all of UCLA’s 36 games as a senior in 2016-17 and averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.
- Scored in double figures 28 times as a senior, including seven games with at least 20 points
- Averaged a team-high 16.8 points (ranked 3rd in the Pac-12) with 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a junior in 2015-16
- Started 36 games in 2014-15 and average 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game
- In three seasons with UCLA, played and started 104 games and was a career 44.8 percent shooter from the field with a 37.6 percent mark from 3-point range.
Dominique Hawkins – Kentucky – Senior
06/27/94 (22) – 6’0” – 191 lbs – Guard
- In 2016-17, played in 38 games (4 starts) and averaged 4.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game
- Named to the SEC All-Tournament Team in 2017 after scoring a career-high 14 points in the SEC Championship Game
- Saw action in 27 games as a junior in 2015-16, averaging 2.3 points in 9.2 minutes per game
- In his first two seasons with the Wildcats, appeared in 56 games and averaged 7.9 minutes per game
- Played in 121 total games with Kentucky over four seasons, averaging 2.4 points per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field
Brynton Lemar – UC-Davis – Senior
01/23/95 (22) – 6’4” – 195 lbs – Guard
- An All-Big West Conference First Team pick as a senior after averaging 16.1 points (ranked 3rd in the Big West), 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2016-17 season
- Shot 41.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17
- Led all Big West players in total points (581) and free throws made (143) for the 2016-17 season
- In leading UC-Davis to its first-ever NCAA Tournament run in 2016-17, paced the team in points per game, 3-point percentage, 3-point field goals made and free throws made
- In four seasons with UC-Davis, played in 123 games (79 starts) and was a career 39.7 percent field goal shooter with a 37.6 percent mark from 3-point range