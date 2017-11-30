Draft Workout | 6.16.2017
Xavier Johnson – Colorado – Senior
06/08/93 (24) – 6’7” – 225 lbs – Guard/Forward
- As a senior in 2016017, played in 32 games (31 starts) and averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game
- Competed at the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over three games
- Averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over 29 games (15 starts) as a junior in 2014-15
- Started all 33 games as a sophomore, averaging 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game
- In four seasons with Colorado, played in 127 games (97 starts) and was a career 47.8 percent shooter from the field with a 38.2 percent mark from 3-point range
Justin Jackson – North Carolina – Junior
03/28/95 (22) – 6’8” – 210 lbs – Forward/Guard
- Consensus First Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year as a junior in 2016-17 after averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over 40 games (39 starts) while winning the NCAA National Championship
- Made a team-high 105 3-pointers as a junior (second-most in the ACC), shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the arc
- Averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a sophomore in 2015-16 while shooting 46.6 percent from the field
- Named to the ACC All-Freshman team after averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2014-15
- In three seasons with North Carolina, played in 118 games and was a career 45.9 percent field goal shooter
Billy Garrett – DePaul – Senior
10/16/94 (22) – 6’6” – 213 lbs – Guard
- As a senior in 2016-17, averaged 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 32 games (all starts)
- Averaged 12.6 points and 3.5 assists per game as a junior in 2015-16
- Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST as a sophomore in 2014-15 after averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists per game
- BIG EAST Rookie of the Year in 2013-14 after starting 32 games while averaging a team-high 12.3 points with 3.9 assists per game
- In four seasons with DePaul, played in 125 games with 119 starts and 13.1 points and 3.7 assists per game
Donovan Mitchell – Louisville – Sophomore
09/07/96 (20) – 6’3” – 200 lbs – Guard
- Averaged a team-high 15.6 points with 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a sophomore in 2016-17 and was named to the All-ACC First Team
- Made a team-high 80 3-pointers and recorded a team-high 70 steals as a sophomore
- Appeared in 31 games (5 starts) as a freshman during the 2015-16 season and averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game
- Won two National Prep Championships with Brewster Academy (NH) during his junior and senior seasons in high school
Isaiah Briscoe – Kentucky – Sophomore
04/13/96 (21) – 6’3” – 210 lbs – Guard
- As a sophomore in 2016-17, played in 36 games (all starts) and averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field
- The only player in the SEC to average at least 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2016-17
- Scored in double figures 23 times as a sophomore, including six 20-point games
- Averaged 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 35 games as a freshman in 2015-16
- Recorded six double-doubles
- A 2015 USA Basketball U19 Team selection, McDonald’s All-American, USA Today All-USA Frist Team and Parade Magazine All-American selection as a senior in high school
Kadeem Allen – Arizona – Senior
01/15/93 (24) – 6’3” – 205 lbs – Guard
- In his senior season in 2016-17, averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.0 minutes per game while leading the Wildcats in steals (53)
- Selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and All-Defensive Team as a senior
- As a junior in 2015-16, played in 34 games and averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game
- Played 66 games at Hutchinson CC (KS) before transferring to Arizona and averaged 21.6 points per game over the course of two seasons
- Named 2014 National JUCO Player of the Year and was selected as a First Team All-American in both seasons at Hutchinson CC