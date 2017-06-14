Draft Workout | 6.14.2017
Bam Adebayo – Kentucky – Freshman
07/18/97 (19) – 6’10” – 243 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 13.0 points, a team-high 8.0 rebounds (ranked 4th in the SEC) and a team-high 1.5 blocks (ranked 3rd in the SEC) in 30.1 minutes per game as a freshman in 2016-17
- Earned All-SEC Second Team and All-Tournament Team honors as a freshman
- Recorded a team-high eight double-doubles and shot 59.9 percent from the field on the season
- Hauled in 18 rebounds against Northern Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the third most by a Kentucky player in the tournament in school history
- Named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school and was a consensus top-15 recruit
Antone Warren – Antelope Valley – Sophomore
02/26/93 (24) – 6’10” – 265 lbs – Center
- Played in 33 games (28 starts) and averaged 11.4 points, a team-high 7.4 rebounds and a team-high 0.8 blocks per game as a sophomore in 2016-17
- Shot a team-high 62.5 percent in 2016-17 and recorded eight double-doubles
- Named to the All-Western State Conference East Division First Team as a sophomore
- Considered a top-10 junior college recruit by 247 Sports and JucoRecruiting.com after his sophomore season
Hassan Martin – Rhode Island – Senior
11/22/95 (21) – 6’7” – 235 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game as a senior in 2016-17
- Named to the A-10 All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive team following his senior season
- Played in 26 games (25 starts) as a junior in 2015-16 and averaged 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game
- Selected as the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-Defensive team pick in 2016 as a junior
- An All-Atlantic 10 Second Team and All-Defensive team pick following his sophomore season in which he averaged 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game
- Over four seasons with Rhode Island, played in 121 games with 107 starts and averaged 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field
Sebastian Saiz – Ole Miss – Senior
07/15/94 (22) – 6’9” – 240 lbs – Forward
- Played in 36 games (all starts) as a senior in 2016-17 and averaged 15.1 points and a conference-high 11.4 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game
- Earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2016-17
- Averaged 11.7 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds over 26 games (24 starts) as a junior in 2015-16
- Finished his career second all-time in Ole Miss history with 1,008 rebounds … one of two players in school history to top the 1,000-rebound mark
- Tied for fifth in school history in both career double-doubles (32) and blocks (127)
- Played in 129 games with 105 starts over four seasons with Ole Miss and was a career 49.6 percent field goal shooter
Jack Gibbs – Davidson – Senior
01/29/95 (22) – 6’0” – 195 lbs – Guard
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 31 games (all starts) and averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 36.2 minutes per game
- Named to the A-10 All-Conference First Team as a senior and junior
- Averaged 23.5 points (ranked 6th nationally), 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game over 31 games (30 starts) as a junior in 2015-16
- Shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range and averaged 16.2 points per game as a sophomore and was named to the A-10 All-Conference Second Team
- Southern Conference All-Freshman Team pick after averaging 6.8 points while appearing in 32 games
- Played in 119 games (85 starts) in four seasons at Davidson and was a career 43.3 percent field goal shooter with a 37.0 percent mark from 3-point range while averaging 17.1 points per game
Dallas Moore – North Florida – Senior
10/27/94 (22) – 6’1” – 175 lbs – Guard
- Named Atlantic Sun Player of the Year following his senior (2016-17) and junior (2015-16) season … Honorable Mention AP All-American in both seasons as well
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 34 games (all starts) and averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 35.6 minutes per game, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field
- Led Division I in total field goals made (299) and ranked second nationally for total points scored (812)
- Finished his career with a program-best 2,437 points, which also ranked as the second most in ASUN Conference history
- Only player in ASUN history to record 2,000 points/500 assists/400 rebounds
- In four seasons with North Florida, played in 135 games (all starts), and averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range