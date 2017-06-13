Draft Workout | 6.13.2017
Jarrett Allen – Texas – Freshman
04/21/98 (19) – 6’10” – 234 lbs – Forward/Center
- All-Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team selection after his freshman season in 2016-17
- Averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds (ranked 3rd in the Big 12) in 32.1 minutes per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, which ranked second in the Big 12
- Scored in double figures 25 times and recorded double-digit rebounds 14 times
- Finished fourth on the Texas freshman single-season chart in both rebounds (278) and rebounding average (8.4), and ranked tied for third with 12 double-doubles
- Played for the U.S. U18 National Team that won a gold medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship … averaged 10.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game
- Named a McDonald’s All-American and was ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN coming into college