Draft Workout | 5.22.2017
Frank Mason III – Kansas – Senior
04/03/94 (23) – 5’11” – 190 lbs – Guard
- Unanimous 2017 National Player of the Year, consensus First Team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection following his senior season
- Averaged a conference-high 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game in 2016-17
- Became the only player in Kansas and Big 12 history to average more than 20 points and five assists in the same season
- Named All-Big 12 Second Team as a junior in 2015-16 and as a sophomore in 2014-15
- Averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as a junior and 12.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds as a sophomore
- Played in 145 games (113 starts) over four seasons and finished his career at Kansas ranked sixth in scoring (1,885), sixth in assists (576) and eighth in 3-pointers (185)
T.J. Williams – Northeastern – Senior
10/26/94 (22) – 6’3” – 205 lbs – Guard
- 2017 CAA Player of the Year after averaging 21.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 38.2 minutes per game
- Had 18 20-point games as a senior, including three games with 30 or more points
- Increased his scoring average from 6.8 points per game as a junior to 21.4 points per game as a senior
- Averaged 9.6 points and ranked second on the team with 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore in 2014-15
- In four seasons with Northeastern, played in 123 games with 103 starts and was a career 44.9 percent shooter with a 31.5 percent mark from beyond the arc
Luke Fischer – Marquette – Senior
10/29/94 (22) – 6’11” – 250 lbs – Center
- As a senior in 2016-17, averaged 10.9 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds while ranking second on the team with a 64.7 field goal percentage
- Started all 33 games for Marquette as a junior in 2015-16 and averaged 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game … preseason All-BIG EAST honorable mention entering 2015-16
- Averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2014-15 after sitting out the 2013-14 following his transfer from Indiana
- In three seasons with Marquette, played in 88 games with 77 starts while shooting 62.1 percent from the field
- From Germantown, Wis., where he was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year while leading Germantown to consecutive state championships in his final two seasons in high school
Isaac Humphries – Kentucky – Sophomore
01/05/98 (19) – 7’0” – 255 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game, appearing in all 38 games for Kentucky as a sophomore in 2016-17, while shooting 51.1 percent from the field
- Played in 22 games as a freshman, averaging 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game
- Originally from Sydney, Australia, and played for the Australian U17 National Team that won the silver medal at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship … led the team in scoring (18.9 ppg) and rebounding (11.6 rpg)
- Consensus top-50 prospect as a member of the 2016 class before reclassifying to the 2015 class
- Played his final season of high school basketball at La Lumiere School in Indiana
Amida Brimah – Connecticut – Senior
02/11/94 (23) – 7’0” – 230 lbs – Center
- As a senior in 2016-17, averaged 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game while playing and starting 33 games for UConn
- Appeared in 25 games (17 starts) in 2015-16, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game
- Named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference honorable mention as a sophomore in 2014-15 after setting the program record with a 67.4 shooting percentage while blocking 121 shots
- Also averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a junior, while starting 35 games
- Named to the AAC All-Rookie team as a freshman after averaging 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game
- For his career, shot a program record 66.2 percent overall and ranks third on UConn’s all-time blocked shot list with 367
Kennedy Meeks – North Carolina – Senior
02/05/95 (22) – 6’10” – 260 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 12.5 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game while appearing and starting 40 games for North Carolina as a senior
- Named honorable mention All-ACC following his senior season
- As a junior in 2015-16, averaged 9.2 points and was second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per game
- During his sophomore season, led UNC in blocks, was second in rebounding and field goal percentage, and was third in scoring
- Earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2013-4 after averaging 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game